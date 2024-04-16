Former President Edgar Lungu’s Silence On The KCM/Milingo $24million Forfeiture Is Too Loud- B Flow

FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S SILENCE ON THE KCM/MILINGO $24MILLION FORFEITURE IS TOO LOUD.



The principle of accountability in leadership demands that past and present leaders must be held to account for the activities that take place under their watch. That is why national leadership is a mammoth responsibility, and only those who are ready to be held accountable must vie for the top job in the land. It is imperative that former President Edgar C. Lungu makes a comment on the matter in which former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu has forfeited $24million USD to the State.

Whether the State has not demanded for a public explanation from the former Head of State, it is his moral obligation and responsibility both as a former Head of State and Statesman to make a public comment on this matter of public interest. Many Zambian citizens would like to know how an individual like Mr Milingo Lungu could possess such huge sums of money after getting involved in the affairs of a national asset such as KCM which is supposed to improve the livelihoods of poor Zambians. How and why was this allowed to transpire under the stewardship of the PF government?

The fact that the DPP asked the court to order for the forfeiture of more than $24million United States Dollars from Mr. Milingo Lungu (because the money is deemed as property suspected to be proceeds of crime) makes it more than necessary for the former President to clear his name too. He must clear his name because many citizens are of the view that this is a clear sign of the negligence, irresponsibility and mismanagement that took place under his leadership.

Brian Bwembya

Active citizen