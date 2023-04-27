Former PS Stardy Mwale arrested for doing Chimbuya with Bemba people

April 27, 2023 – Police have charged and arrested Stardy Mwale aged 53 of Chilima Farm in Chililabombwe District for the offence of Expressing or showing Hatred, Ridicule or Contempt for Persons because of Race, Tribe, place of origin or Colour contrary to Section 70 (1) of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

This is in connection with the alleged voice recording which the suspect recorded and published in January 2023 on various social media platforms where he expressed hatred, ridicule or contempt against the Bemba speaking people.

He is detained in Police custody waiting for court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer