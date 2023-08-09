Former RTSA Boss Zindaba Soko Allegedly Steals Point Of Sale Machine

ZINDABA SOKO ALLEGEDLY STEALS POINT OF SALE MACHINE

Former RTSA boss Zindaba Soko has been jointly arrested with a Ugandan national Kelvin Smith Kisambira for allegedly stealing a Point of Sale Machine.

According to Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the machine contained 330 dollars (K6,270).

Mr. Hamoonga says the stolen item is property of Room One Zero One Nightclub of Ndola.

Mr. Soko has been released on police bond, while his co-accused Kisambira remains in custody since he is allegedly linked to other fraudulent offences with a man named Bongo Ibrahim.