FORMER SERENJE TOWN COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON ARRESTED FOR CORRUPT PRACTICES

Anti- Corruption Commission Zambia has arrested and charged Chester Kasonde a former Council Chairperson at Serenje Town Council for failure to declare interest.

Chester Kasonde, 38, of House No. 1708 Low Density in Serenje has been charged with three (3) counts of Conflict of Interest contrary to Section 28(2) as Read with Subsection (3) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.