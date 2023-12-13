Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma a suspect in coup attempt – police

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has been declared a suspect in the ongoing investigation over last month’s attempted coup.

Mr Koroma, who was granted bail on Saturday, has been on house arrest with restricted movements.

Inspector General of Police William Fayia Sellu on Tuesday said that Mr Koroma is not in police custody as the police are “giving him the respect he needs for now”.

“That does not mean he is above the law,” Mr Sellu added.

He said that 80 suspects were in police custody, among them serving and dismissed military officers, serving and retired police officers, civilians and a correctional service officer.

Mr Koroma’s daughter, Dankay Koroma, has also been named among the other 54 suspects declared wanted in an updated list the police released on Tuesday as investigations continue.

The government has promised a monetary reward to anyone that could help with information leading to the capture of the suspects on the run.

Mr Koroma last week said that he would “trust due process and the rule of law to prevail”.

Meanwhile, Ecowas, an alliance of West African countries, has approved the deployment of military to Sierra Leone.