FORMER ZAF BOSS CHIMESE, CHITA LODGES PROPRIETOR CHUNGU ACQUITTED

FORMER ZAF COMMANDER ERIC CHIMESE, CHITA LODGES PROPRIETOR JAMES CHUNGU ACQUITTED



Former Zambia Airforce Commander Eric Chimese and Chita Lodges Limited Proprietor, James Chungu have been acquitted on charges of money laundering and abuse of authority.



Mr. Chimese was facing the said charges before magistrate Nsunge Chanda in an over five years trial at the Lusaka Magistrates Court.



In this matter, Lieutenant General Chimese was accused of having abused his office when he engaged some ZAF employees to install tiles at his properties in Ibex Hill, Lusaka, an act which was prejudicial to the interest of the Republic of Zambia.