FORMER ZAMBIA COACH BONETTI DEEMS ZAMBIA AFCON SHOWING AS “MEDIOCRE,” TIPS NIGERIA FOR TITLE

Do agree with his assessment?

Former Zambia coach Dario Bonetti has sparked controversy by labelling his former team’s performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as “mediocre” following their group stage elimination.

Zambia failed to progress beyond the group stage, dropping points against DR Congo and Tanzania before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Morocco in their final match. Speaking to ZNBC Radio 4’s AfCON update, the Italian coach didn’t hold back, advising Zambia to seek “new quality players” to improve their future performances.

“Overall, Zambia played mediocre,” Bonetti stated bluntly. “They need to find new quality players.”

This isn’t the first time Bonetti has voiced his opinion on Zambian football. Having qualified the team for the 2012 AFCON, he was surprisingly sacked just two days after the final qualifier. The then-FAZ president, Kalusha Bwalya, claimed the decision was mutual, while Bonetti contested it, taking the case to FIFA and ultimately receiving a $400,000 compensation award for breach of contract.

Despite his past grievances, Bonetti offered his prediction for the final, backing Nigeria to overcome Ivory Coast on Sunday.

“I believe Nigeria is superior in terms of potential,” he acknowledged, “but as we have seen, surprises are always possible. Quality only is not enough.”

Photo Credit -File Photo FAZ Media