Four individuals injured after military horses run loose in central London

A few military horses ran away from their training near King Charles III’s home in London. They ran through the city, hurting four people and crashing into cars during the busy morning.

There was chaos when about seven horses from the Household Cavalry got scared by loud noises from construction workers. This happened while the horses were out for a walk in Belgravia, a fancy neighborhood near Buckingham Palace, according to British media.

The horses without riders ran fast on the main roads in central London. They bumped into cars and surprised people going to work. The horses were caught and are now being checked by doctors.

Photos and videos on social media showed two horses running fast down Aldwych, between London’s financial center and the West End theater district.

One of the horses had its front covered in what looked like blood or red paint. The Army has not said if the injury was caused by blood or something else.

Megan Morra saw a horse with a head injury on her way to work. She told the media about it.

She said there was a large amount of blood. “To be honest, I felt sad when I saw the poor horse. ”

A taxi near Buckingham Palace had its window broken by a scared horse, and a tour bus had its windshield damaged.

“All the horses have been found and brought back to camp,” said a person from the Army. “Some people and horses got hurt and are getting the right medical care. ”

The London Ambulance Service helped four people in three different accidents in just ten minutes after the horses caused chaos at around 8:30am.

The horses are from the Household Cavalry. They are the guards for the king or queen and are often seen at events in London.

Two horses were found in Limehouse, a place 4 miles east of central London, according to City of London police.