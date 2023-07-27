FOUR MUFULIRA POLICE OFFICERS NABBED FOR MURDER OF FELLOW OFFICER

Four Police officers from the Anti Robbery squad at Mufulira Central Police Station have been arrested for killing a fellow officer.

NASON SIMBEYE, a 22-year-old police officer was found dead in his house at Sikalangwe Police Camp in Mufulira on October 23rd, 2020.

Following an inquest, the Mufulira Magistrate’s court ruled that evidence from the Pathologist and the Ballistic expert revealed that Constable SIMBEYE was shot from the back while kneeling, had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the police officer did not commit suicide but was murdered.

Magistrate SHARON LUHANGA said it had been proved that SIMBEYE was killed from an unknown place, before being transported to his house where his body was found.

Magistrate LUHANGA said several witnesses testified that there was no pool of blood in the house, adding that his bed and beddings had no blood stains.

She said the presence of a gun from the Mufulira Central Police Anti Robbery Department at the crime scene, implicated the officers, as there was no evidence that SIMBEYE had gone home with a gun on the fateful day.

Earlier, the suspects testified that when they discovered SIMBEYE’s body, they left the crime scene unsecured, as they were in shock.

She said the testimony of a taxi driver, HEZRON SINKALA revealed that one of the suspects, Constable LUUNDU already knew that SIMBEYE was dead around 07:00 hours, despite the deceased’s body being discovered around 10:00 hours.