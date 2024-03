FOUR PEOPLE MÙRDERËD IN LUSAKA’S KANYAMA COMPOUND

Criminals are terrorizing residents of Lusaka Kanyama Constituency, with four people reportedly mûrderêd in the same neighborhood over the weekend.

In all the cases, the victims were hacked to dêath using sharp objects.

Among the victims is 50-year-old Vincent Masuwa, a cashier at Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company.

The incidents have left the affected community and families traumatized.

Diamond TV