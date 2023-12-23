FQM OFFERS ITS UNIONIZED KANSANSHI AND KALUMBILA WORKERS 8 PERCENT SALARY INCREMENTS ACROSS THE BOARD FOR 2024

By Michael Kaluba

First Quantum Mineral -FQM- has offered its unionized workers at kansanshi copper and gold mine and its Kalumbila mine under trident 8 percent salary increments across the board for the year 2024.

The United Mine-Workers Union of Zambia-UMUZ- General Secretary, Yossum Nyirongo, says the agreement, signed yesterday, maintains the existing conditions of service outlined in the current two-year tenure agreement, which is set to expire in December next year.

Mr. Nyirongo also reveals that employees did not receive the eight percent salary increment well, forcing Kansanshi to scrape off a K250 loan deduction fee as an incentive.

The mine also offered an incentive in the form of a one off festive season vulture worth K3000 due this month end.

Mr. Nyirongo further discloses that Kalumbila has also followed suit to offer workers a once off festive season vulture worth between K2500 and K3000.

PHOENIX NEWS