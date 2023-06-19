FRA HALTS SELL OF MAIZE TO CUSTOMERS

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) wishes to inform the public that it is no longer selling maize to millers, grain traders or any member of the public with immediate effect.

In this regard, the Agency wishes to urge millers, grain traders, and any clients interested in buying maize to buy the commodity directly from farmers or the open market as the crop is currently readily available.

This decision has been arrived at following the stable supply of the commodity on the market and fulfilment of the Agency’s role as required by the Food Reserve Act No. 6 of 2020. Section 19 subsection 2 b, c, d and e, of the Food Reserve Act requires the Agency to: (b) ensure a reliable supply of a designated agricultural commodity for the country; (c) meet local shortfalls in the supply of a designated agricultural commodity; (d) meet a food emergency caused by droughts, floods or other natural disasters that may be declared by the President; and (e) correct problems relating to the supply of a designated agricultural commodity arising from the manipulation of prices or monopolistic trading practices.

In this regard, the Agency has stopped selling maize until further notice and is hereby informing millers and other players in the sector that it is no longer accepting applications for the sell of maize as the situation has now normalised.

The Agency is a strategic institution and is only required to release stock under special circumstances, as was the case in the recent past.

Issued by

John Chipandwe

Public Relations Coordinator