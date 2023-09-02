FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: 15′ September 2023
PRESS STATEMENT
FRA STARTS PAYING CASH IMMEDIATELY FOR DELIVERED MAIZE
In view of this year’s on-going crop marketing season and further observations
that farmers in some areas are selling their maize at a lower price due to the
fact that they are being paid cash immediately, the Food Reserve Agency
(FRA) has with immediate effect started paying cash to farmers upon delivery
of their maize.
This has been necessitated to enable the Agency favorably protect farmers
from making a loss as they sell their crops. This will ensure that farmers get value
for their maize and furlher result in the Agency adequately replenishing
National Strategic Food Reserves. This decision will also enable farmers prepare
for the upcoming farming season and pay for the FISP Programme that is
already in progress countrywide. The Agency is confident that this initiative will
further boost agricultural productivity during this year’s farming season which
will result in sustained National food security.
This intervention measure has been made to respond to the current market
dynamics and ensure that farmers get their money on time. Further, the
Agency shall continue ensuring that sufficient marketing prerequisites such as
empty grain bags are made available for this exercise so as not to inconvenience farmers.