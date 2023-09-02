FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: 15′ September 2023

PRESS STATEMENT

FRA STARTS PAYING CASH IMMEDIATELY FOR DELIVERED MAIZE

In view of this year’s on-going crop marketing season and further observations

that farmers in some areas are selling their maize at a lower price due to the

fact that they are being paid cash immediately, the Food Reserve Agency

(FRA) has with immediate effect started paying cash to farmers upon delivery

of their maize.

This has been necessitated to enable the Agency favorably protect farmers

from making a loss as they sell their crops. This will ensure that farmers get value

for their maize and furlher result in the Agency adequately replenishing

National Strategic Food Reserves. This decision will also enable farmers prepare

for the upcoming farming season and pay for the FISP Programme that is

already in progress countrywide. The Agency is confident that this initiative will

further boost agricultural productivity during this year’s farming season which

will result in sustained National food security.

This intervention measure has been made to respond to the current market

dynamics and ensure that farmers get their money on time. Further, the

Agency shall continue ensuring that sufficient marketing prerequisites such as

empty grain bags are made available for this exercise so as not to inconvenience farmers.