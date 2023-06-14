FRA TO FLAG OFF CROP PURCHASE THIS FRIDAY

Government through the Food Reserve Agency –FRA- will flag off the purchase of maize for the 2023 marketing season this Friday, 16th June, 2023.

FRA Board Chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya confirmed the development to Mafken FM News.

Mr. Hambwezya says the moisture content has dropped to between 13 and 12.5, which is a good indication that the Agency can now commence the buying of the commodity.

He reveals that, the Minister of Agriculture Rueben Mtolo will be in Kasengwa District of Eastern Province with the FRA team to flag off the maize purchase exercise.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hambwezya has urged farmers to sell their maize to the agency and avoid smuggling the staple food to neighbouring countries.

He has further advised the farmers to keep enough maize for consumption this year.