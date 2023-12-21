France refuses to hand over ex-Burkina president’s brother

France has cancelled a ministerial decree which had authorised the extradition of the brother of the former president of Burkina Faso, back to his homeland.

Paul François Compaoré, whose brother Blaise was head of state from 1987 until 2014, is accused of killing a journalist in 1998.

Worsening relations between the military junta in Burkina Faso and the former colonial power, France, have recently led to expulsion orders for diplomatic officials – including the French ambassador, and to the suspension of some French media.

Earlier, four French IT workers with diplomatic passports and visas were reportedly arrested in the capital, Ouagadougou.