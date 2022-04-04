FRANKIE CHISENGA’S FATHER PROUD OF HIS SON FOR CHOOSING ZAMBIA

DAD to Scotland Born Chipolopolo Defender Frankie Musonda Proud of Son’s Switch

The father to Chipolopolo debutant and Scottish side Reith Rovers defender, Frankie Musonda says it is an honour for his son to play for the Chipolopolo.

Patrick Musonda who is a Professor at the University of Zambia, says his son had an option of either playing for Zambia or England.

He however says he is proud that his son has been identified by the Football Association of Zambia to feature for the national team.

In an exclusive interview with ZNBC sports, Musonda said he now hopes his son can consolidate his place in the national team.

(CREDIT: ZNBC)