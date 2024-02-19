Fred M’membe differs with Lungu of free education

WHY IS FREE UNIVERSITY EDUCATION A NECESSITY?

I know the difference a great education can make. And the economies we are competing against are making huge new investments in education. They know that knowledge intensive economies will be the wealthiest economies of the future. We need nothing less than an education revolution that will improve radically the performance of the education system. And

universities are critical to the education revolution that Zambia so urgently needs.

The SP vision for Zambia is to build a very good education system – so that we can produce an innovative, skilled and well trained workforce critical for our needs, and to address our pressing challenges.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party Zambia