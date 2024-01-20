FRED M’MEMBE IS LYING ABOUT BAROTSELAND- Mupishi Jones

FRED M’MEMBE IS LYING ABOUT BAROTSELAND

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Fred M’Membe is saying;

“As a party, we have made enough consultations over the name Barotseland with people from this region. All the people we have consulted want to revert back to the name Barotseland.On day one or two of the Socialist Party government, a statutory instrument will be signed to restore the name Barotseland”

We are saying.

Barotseland was an area covering 252,386 km2,it was a region between Namibia, Angola, Botswana, and Zimbabwe including half of North-Western and Southern provinces of Zambia and the whole of Katanga Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Zambia, there are tribes like the Nkoya speaking people whose capital is Kaoma.The official name was changed from Mankoyaland to Kaoma by Dr Kenneth Kaunda in 1964.The name Nkoya came from the first Zambian ethnic group to settle in the region around 6th century.

Our Question to Fred M’Membe is

Has Fred M’membe consulted all these people who are occupying the former Barotseland today and they have told him that they are all agreeable to revert back to the name Barotseland?

Another question to Fred M’Membe,

Did the people he consulted told him that what they only want is just the change of name from Western Province to Barotseland and nothing more than that?

I want to assure Mr M’Membe that a comprehensive poniard of truth response is coming to pierce his bloated bladder of lies over this Barotseland issue he has started ,

I submit,

Mupishi Jones

