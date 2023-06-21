FRED MMEMBE IS ONCE AGAIN SPREADING FALSE INFORMATION

I have come across an article by Fred Mmembe, the President of the Socialist Party, in which he claims that the World Bank is planning to lend US$110 million to double the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to K56 million (US$3 million) per year from 2024 to 2026.

We have not been informed about such a loan, and in any case, the World Bank always widely publishes details of approved loans on its own.

Considering Fred’s extensive experience in the media, one would expect him to be more accurate in disseminating information by conducting proper fact-checking, rather than spreading falsehoods, which is, by the way, a crime.

Furthermore, I assumed Fred would be aware of the loan acquisition process, which necessitates parliamentary approval. In this day and age, a simple Google search for a few minutes would yield a wealth of information. So, where is Fred obtaining these falsehoods that he is busy sharing in an attempt to mislead the public?

Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House