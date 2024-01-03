Fred M’membe Is Zambia’s Republican President In Waiting – Brian Hapunda

M’MEMBE IS ZAMBIA’S REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT IN WAITING – HAPUNDA

SOCIALIST Party- SP Media Director, Brian Hapunda, has insisted that Dr. Fred M’membe will be in State House come 2026, saying he is Zambia’s President in waiting.

Hapunda states that M’membe has not given up on the race for Republican Presidency as insinuated by some media platforms allegedly operated by United Party for National Development-UPND stooges.

He says insinuations that M’membe has lost courage is fictitious and malicious, adding that it is part of the UPND propaganda which is under panic for failing to fulfil campaign promises.

Hapunda has reminded members of the ruling party who are boasting development that Constituency Development Fund-CDF financed projects being talked about will only be meaningful if seen as opposed to mere utterances.

He is confident that the UPND will be kicked out of office by Zambians in 2026 because they have subjected citizens to a high cost of living while patients are grappling with challenges of no medicine in public health facilities.

Hapunda adds that the Agriculture Sector has performed poorly under the UPND as most beneficiaries of the Farmer Input Support Programme-FISP, did not receive their allocations after being omitted from the list inaccurately.

