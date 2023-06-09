Fred M’membe must never be given power if Zambia cares about its own good- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes….
There are only 2 individuals who I have been convinced, at the core of my being, should never be given power, if Zambia cares about it’s own good.
The first did assume the ultimate office – President Michael Sata. He, as I had always predicted, set in motion the violent lawlessness that consumed the country for 10 years.
The second still wants power. It is Fred M’membe. What a monumental catastrophe it would be to put him in State House! Suffice to say he would be the most destructive leader the country has ever seen.
Way worse than the PF that in all it’s nonsense, had limits. Sata was a thug of a leader, but a nice guy.
Fred🤦🏾♀️!
I would rather have ECL, kaleza! May I be dead and buried before Zambia ever goes on such a suicidal mission.
I say this now, when a possible Fred M’membe presidency is not soon.
At one stage, I thought Dr. M’membe was a viable alternative as President, but this has been eroded as I have watched him courting PF thugs in a bid to grow membership for his party. Characters like Frnka Bwalya. I would not be surprised if Antonio Mwanza ends up with the Socialist Party.
The Bible says “bad company ruins good morals” and “can two Wal together unless they agree?” Dr. M’membe’s flirting with PF thugs has left me uneasy.
I wonder where that thug Kelvin Sampa ended up.
This is politics ba JMC, they are all thugs, prostitutes. The whole lot.
Fred should never become president. He is gaining momentum though.
ECL is the one that can win elections, God forbid. He can actually win in 2026, if cost of living is not addressed.
Laura Mitti,certain things are better shelved and never mentioned or talked about in the public, to prevent the same from happening. Because u have said it,he will be President to desproce your take and sentiment. Ukulumbula Cimbwi ekumwita! U are making Mmembe President by your word of mouth my dear sister.