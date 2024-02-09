FRED M`MEMBE SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS NO CAPACITY TO RESOLVE BAROTSELAND ISSUE

By Leah Ngoma

Socialist Party Leader Fred M`membe has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema has no capacity to resolve the Barotseland issue because the head of state is allegedly not willing to give back power to the people to govern themselves.

Dr. M`membe says the only solution to the Barotseland issue is to democratize the governance of the country fully and allow people to govern their areas, which he will do if voted into office.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Dr. M`membe who has attributed the Barotseland issue to a failed political system, has pledged that once voted into office, he will localize power by abolishing the offices of the provincial minister and district commissioner in order to allow traditional leaders to govern their provinces.

Dr. M`membe has also accused President Hichilema of not being honest on his stance regarding the Barotseland issue hence making threats in public while allegedly attempting to apologize privately.

Meanwhile, Dr. M`membe has charged there is no political will from the current regime to address the continued increase in the cost of living which he says has become unaffordable for many Zambians.

And when contacted for a comment, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said he will issue a comprehensive statement to respond to the issues raised by Dr. M`membe.

PHOENIX NEWS