French embassy in Niger officially closes

France said its embassy in Niger has now closed, confirming previously announced plans.

The closure is one of the final chapters in Paris winding down its presence in its former colony.

Relations between the two countries had deteriorated after a coup last July left Niger in the hands of the military.

In a statement confirming the embassy’s closure, a spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday: “For five months, our embassy has been severely hampered, making it impossible to carry out its missions.”

Most staff, including the ambassador who was expelled by the new military leaders, left months ago.