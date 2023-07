Kylian Mbappe, captain of France’s national football team and striker for Paris Saint-Germain, has arrived in Cameroon.

He is being accompanied by his father, Wilfred Mbappe, who was born in Cameroon’s largest city, Douala. It is Mbappe’s first visit to the country since becoming a global star.

During his three-day visit, he is set to play a match against a second division team owned by former star tennis player Yannick Noah.

A local journalist described his visit as “the talk of the town”.