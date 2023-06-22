FROM A NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE TO A ” NATIONAL STATE MILITIA”, ZAMBIA POLICE.

Issued: 22/06/23

It is evident that under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, Zambia is dealing with a police service that is highly politically weaponised. ZP under political instructions has become the conduit of political tension in the country.

Whilst Zambia Police Service returns some professional men and women in their rank and file, their recent conduct shows that it is on its way to becoming a state sponsored militia bending only to the whims of those in power and abetting illegalities.

The law has left Zambia Police investigations and emotions and political biases have taken over to please President Hichilema and his circle of power. In a very short time of UPND in power a record number of questionable arrests targeting opposition political leaders have been made in cases that seem to have no direction at all.

If Zambia Police Service is now only a service to President Hichilema and UPND ruling elites to settle perceived political scores, history has shown us that the general citizenry of that country look for other ways to protect their fundamental rights and property from a state sponsored militia.

Unfortunately, history has shown us that even state sponsored militias have supporters who cheer and encourage them to the very end even in the glaring reality of threatened national peace, national prosperity and national unity.

Zambia Police must be politically de-weaponised and be a pinnacle of law and professionalism for all the citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

Silavwe Jackson.

President

GPZ.