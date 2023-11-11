FUEL AND ELECTRICITY GO UP BY MORE THAN 40% IN MALAWI.

The Malawi Energy Regulation Authority( MERA) has reviewed the prices of Petrol, Diesel and Paraffin as well as ESCOM Electricty Tarrifs effective 10th November 2023.

Petrol per litre: K1,746 to K2,530 ( ZMW35.76 to ZMW 51.82)



Diesel per litre: K1,920 to K2,734 ( ZMW39.33 to ZMW56.00)



Paraffin per litre: K1,261 to 1,910 ( ZMW25.83 to ZMW39.12)

ESCOM electrify tarrifs also to increase by 40.92%