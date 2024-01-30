Fuel increase to K37, the State playing mind games- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Fuel increase to K37, the State playing mind games
Remember they work with the Tony Blair Institute and Brenthurst Foundation as part of the State House Advisory team.
My guess is that there is a fuel increase on the way. It maybe K32-K34.
But their rogue media from State House started parroting a big announcement, an unreasonable price increase of K37.
Wouldn’t you wonder why State House is making such an unofficial announcement undermining the Energy Regulations Board?
This so that when the actual amount is stated, it may appear like a reduction in the minds of the people.
They are preparing you for your shock absorption of this unreasonable and continued rise in fuel and other goods and services.
Mind games!
However, don’t fall for the proganda.
If its K37 per litre, that will spell disaster for them.
If it’s K34 that’s still remains high from the K17 they found it at.
An increase is likely coming and the increase will remain unaffordable for our people.
Remember the story of the chicken…pluck all its feathers..while bleeding and mourning, it will graciously take food from the torturer, and assume it’s a kindness gesture.
Further read; “The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism”.
It is a 2007 book by the Canadian author and social activist Naomi Klein.
It is clear you do not have the best interests of Zambians at heart. You want Zambians to suffer so that through their suffering you might become relevant. This will not happen. You had your chance, you messed it up.
For you politics is a vehicle for self enrichment, not for service. As long as this remains your modus operandi, you have no place in leadership at any level.
What is the purpose of this story?