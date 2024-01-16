FUGITIVE KAIZER ZULU KEEPS CHANGING RESIDENCES, COURT TOLD

A court has heard that former presidential political adviser Kaizar Zulu is still missing and that he has been changing places where he resides.

An arresting officer told a magistrate that the accused, who has been at large since mid-last year, has been changing places of abode, making it difficult to locate him and execute a bench warrant against him so that he can be brought to court.

Friday Malimakau, a Department of Immigration officer, asked Lusaka magistrate Sylvia Munyinya for more time to locate the accused.

This is in a case the former political advisor to immediate past President Edgar Lungu is facing two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport.

Zulu pleaded not guilty to the allegations but after several witnesses testified against him, magistrate Munyinya found him with a case to answer and placed him on his defence last year, May.

The former Ministry of Home Affairs deputy permanent secretary was then placed him on his defense which he should have opened in June this year but the accused has been on the run and an arrest warrant hangs on his head.

A team of law enforcers was constituted to search for Kaizar whose sureties are also part of the search party.

When the case resumed yesterday for return of bench warrant, the arresting officer and surety informed the court that the accused is still at large and the search for him is still ongoing.

“Mr Zulu is still at large. The search has continued. There are indicators that he has been changing places of abode your honour. We beg for more time to continue with the search your honour,” Mr Malimakau informed the court.

And Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube, who is one of Zulu’s sureties, asked for more time to locate the accused person, who is needed in court.

The matter was consequently adjourned to February 15 this year.

Mwebantu