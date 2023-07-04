PRESS STATEMENT BY THE CHILDREN OF MR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, ZAMBIA’S 6TH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT

THE past year and a half have proven to be hard times for our family. Our lives have revolved around family and constantly being invited to the Law Enforcement Agencies. We have endeavored to lead a quiet life after our father left office in August 2021.

We must hasten to say that we are not objectionable to the Law Enforcement Agencies making inquiries into any matter and we have constantly and consistently complied with the Law Enforcement Agencies. Despite our compliance, it seems to us that it has become fashionable to demonize the Lungu family based on unfounded allegations.

The state has not made it any easier for us, as they seem to play to the gallery in matters that relate to our family. Ordinarily, we would expect to be the first to know as relates to matters involving any member of our family. However, we have learnt of the recent lawsuits through news items published in tabloids and various social media platforms. We proceeded to engage our lawyers to obtain the necessary documents from the state, which attempt was met with difficulties.

We have finally obtained the necessary documents and will proceed to respond appropriately.

Our appeal to you all is to allow us to defend ourselves in court. The dramatization of our circumstances by the state in the daily tabloids has only worked to demonize our father who worked diligently to serve this country and willingly handed over power to the incumbent. We have had to spend considerable amount of time with our father and mother who, in all these difficult times, have opted to remain silent.

Our father’s resolve is that we allow the law to take its course, and we agree with that position.

Whereas some may call our father different names, he remains a caring father to us and a loving husband to our mother.

We wish to thank all that have reached out and empathized with us. Your encouragement has kept us going.

In conclusion, our request is that we may not be tried in the media but that we be given justice in court.

READ BY HON. TASILA LUNGU-MWANSA, FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE LUNGU FAMILY.

04/07/23

