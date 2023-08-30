Gabon coup: President Bongo under house arrest as army seizes power

3
  • President Bongo, 64, is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors, military officers have said on national TV in the last few minutes

  • Soldiers also said one of the leader’s sons was under arrest for “treason”

  • They added that they had put forward the head of the presidential guard as the leader of the transition

  • In an earlier TV appearance, soldiers said they were cancelling the result of the election officially won by President Bongo – whose family has been in power for more than half a century

  • Former colonial power France has voiced its concern over the situation, as have China and Russia – countries which both have modern-day influence in central and west Africa

  • If confirmed, this would be the eighth coup in former French colonies in Africa in the past three years.

  1. This is a wake up call for SADC. Zimbabwe has embarked on a similar trajectory. They have already had one coup.

    It is just a matter of time. Why do we leave things until too late?

  2. Some of these presidents take a country as their family property. This family of Bongo deserves exactly that. You can’t remove this kind of urchins through ballot papers. They are installed and supported by their “friendly” former colonizers.
    Look even at their neighbor Cameroon, that Grandpa who had ruled that country for decades, will only die in office, they can’t remove him through ballot paper.
    Crocodile, Zimbabwe soon will remove term limits …. you know what will follow.
    This kind of urchins only understand the sound of gun when people come up and say enough is enough.
    Bongo had just “won” a third term, considering his age, he would gone up to ten terms by removing term limits. Greedy and mean men who eat with both hands, accumulating wealth by looting the country dry as poor masses suffer. Western countries like these kind of leaders, they use them to mine minerals.

