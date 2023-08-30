Gabon coup: President Bongo under house arrest as army seizes power

We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
This is a wake up call for SADC. Zimbabwe has embarked on a similar trajectory. They have already had one coup.
It is just a matter of time. Why do we leave things until too late?
Some of these presidents take a country as their family property. This family of Bongo deserves exactly that. You can’t remove this kind of urchins through ballot papers. They are installed and supported by their “friendly” former colonizers.
Look even at their neighbor Cameroon, that Grandpa who had ruled that country for decades, will only die in office, they can’t remove him through ballot paper.
Crocodile, Zimbabwe soon will remove term limits …. you know what will follow.
This kind of urchins only understand the sound of gun when people come up and say enough is enough.
Bongo had just “won” a third term, considering his age, he would gone up to ten terms by removing term limits. Greedy and mean men who eat with both hands, accumulating wealth by looting the country dry as poor masses suffer. Western countries like these kind of leaders, they use them to mine minerals.
When you want to rule forever this is the result. It’s a wake up call to other dictators.