Russia joins France and China in expressing concern

More comment now from foreign powers – Russia says it is “deeply concerned” over the apparent coup in Gabon.

And France has reiterated its own anxiety over the situation; a fresh statement from Foreign Minister Olivier Véran says Paris wants the result of Gabon’s recent election to be respected.

President Ali Bongo, 64, won a third term in office in elections held on Saturday. The army now says he is under house arrest.