GADGETS BELONGING TO TWO ABDUCTED WOMEN FOUND IN MATERO

By Joan Musabila

Two phones and a laptop belonging to two of the women who were recently rescued in Lusaka’s Chalala area have been found in Lusaka’s Matero.

As investigations intensify, the three gadgets were allegedly kept as collateral for a loan allegedly acquired by the abductors using the girls.

The alleged abductors managed to get a K5, 000 loan which was due on 3rd and 4th October 2022.

Meanwhile Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that investigations into the abduction of the 11 ladies and two girls in Lusaka’s Chalala area was difficult due to familiarity between the victims and their abductors.

Mr. Mwiimbu says Pamela Chisumpa and five others of the 13 allegedly knew the abductors because they were former school mates in Kabwe.

He has disclosed that out of the 13 abducted, nine nursing students were not reported to the police because parents thought their children were in school and the schools were not aware of the abduction.

Mr. Mwiimbu has dispelled allegations that one victim was murdered as no evidence was found.

He says police are still investigating the matter and urged members of the public to desist from posting unverified information such as comments on the victim’s health.

So far, five suspects have been apprehended in relation to the matter.