The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has suspended Kafue Town Council for 90 days after a serious bloodbath between two rival UPND factions.



At the core of the confusion in Kafue are allegations of serious illegal land allocations and an internal leadership crisis surrounding the Mayor, MP and DC.



These are the issues UPND condemned PF for in the last 7 years. In 12 months they are in the forefront doing the same things whilst telling people to form moribund cooperatives!