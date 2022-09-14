GBM TELLS UPND TO STOP INTERFERING WITH THE WORK OF THE ECZ

…..as he describes the decision by the Judiciary as a step in the right direction

Lusaka….. 13th September, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

THE UPND must stop interfering with the work of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) because it will backfire on them as they will not be in power forever, Patriotic Front – PF Member of the Central Committee Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said.

Mr Mwamba said this today after the High Court granted Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo and Joseph Malanji a stay for the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections NOT to proceed until the matter is determined.

He has since described the decision as a step in the right direction.

Mr Mwamba said the UPND are trying to stop Malanji and Lusambo from participating in the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections because duo is popular in their respective Constituencies.

“Justice has prevailed today, the UPND should just leave the matter and meet in the battlefield with malanji in Kwacha and Lusambo in Kabushi. They want to stop them because they are popular. They are annoying more people, even those who did not want to vote for Malanji or Lusambo will definitely vote for them because they are seeing what the UPND is doing,” he said.

And Chairman for Legal George Chisanga has accused the UPND of trying to intimidate other participants in the electoral process.

“If you heard what happened first, the UPND cadres went to the press and threatened the ECZ that if they were going to receive nomination from Malanji and Lusambo they will be taken to task. From that threat, ECZ curved in and issued the statement which has led us this far….,” he said.

Hon Chisanga has expressed happiness that the court has decided to protect the Constitution and the players in the electoral process.

“We are fighting this battle because of posterity for the nation. We are expectant that we are going to be guided. There is no way that a group of people can try to remove other people from the ballot papers because they do not like them. We would like to ensure that the election is credible, fair and free,” he said.