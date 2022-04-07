GBM WARNED AND CAUTIONED OVER FRAUDULENT FALSE ACCOUNTING AND CONFLICT OF INTEREST

The Joint Investigations Team yesterday recorded a warn and caution statement from Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba aged 63 of House No. 2623 M Leopard Hill Road New Kasama, for the offences of conflict of interest and fraudulent false accounting.

The Conflict of Interest case is contrary to Section 28(2) as read with subsection (3) of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of 2012 and Section 73 (1) as read with Section 77(1) of the Public Procurement Act No. 12 of 2008.

It is further alleged that Mr. Mwamba was in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime Contrary to Section 71 of the forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

Mr. Mwamba has further been warned and cautioned for the offence of Fraudulent False Accounting Contrary to Section 326 of the Penal Code Act Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

This is in relation to various contracts awarded to a company known as Curzon Global Limited by the Ministry of Defence in 2013 when he was Minister of Defence amounting to US$7,121,359=00 where he allegedly had an interest.

Further, the team has warned and cautioned Mr. Adolphus Mubanga aged 58 of Plot No. 11438 Makeni, in Lusaka, a country representative for Curzon Global Limited for the offence of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of Crime Contrary to Section 71 of the forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

This is according to a statement issued by Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.