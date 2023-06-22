By CIC Africa

GDP OF BRICS+ NATIONS REACH $32.66 TRILLION, AHEAD $7.16 TRILLION FROM THE U.S.

A handful of countries have expressed interest to join the BRICS alliance and accept the new currency for cross-border transactions. The BRICS expansion to BRICS+ will be jointly decided by the bloc in the next summit in South Africa in August. If the alliance expands to BRICS+, its GDP could surpass the United States GDP by more than $7 trillion.

The U.S. GDP stands at $25.5 trillion according to the latest estimates published in 2022. The GDP is forecasted to touch a new high of $26.854 trillion in 2023. The United States s the world’s biggest economy with China coming at a distant second at $19.37 trillion. The alliance of BRICS nations also contributes 31.5% of the overall global GDP.

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The GDP of the BRICS nations currently stands at $27.64 trillion. The alliance is ahead by $2.14 trillion compared to the GDP of the U.S.

CIC PRESS TEAM