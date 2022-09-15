GEARS INITIATIVE WARNS AGAINST UNNECESSARY DELAY OF KABUSHI AND KWACHA PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS

By Michael Kaluba

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy Research Services-GEARS- Initiative has appealed to the courts of law not to delay dispensing justice regarding the Kabushi and Kwacha constituency by-elections to allow for the process to be done within 90 days as stipulated by law.

Organization Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi has warned that any delay to dispense justice timely to allow for the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections to be held within 90 days as prescribed by law will create a constitutional crisis.

Mr. Chipenzi says with 30 days of the 90 days already elapsed and the matters still before court, any delay gives credence to the possibility of another court challenge using article 52 sub-article 6 of the constitution after fresh nominations as elections may be held outside the prescribed period.

He discloses that his organization is still waiting on the ruling by the courts of law after which it will seek interpretation of the nullification of a seat due to corruption and electoral malpractice, which is against provisions of the electoral process act.

Mr. Chipenzi adds that the courts should not be part and parcel of violating the constitution or putting the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ in an awkward position to violate the law.

