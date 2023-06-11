GEN SAMATAMBA GRADUATES FROM US ARMY WAR COLLEGE

By Buffalo reporter(The Zambia Army)

Zambia Army Officer Brigadier General Philemon Samatamba has graduated from the United States Army War College.

Brig Gen Samatamba was among the more than 350 officers drawn from around the world.



The graduation was held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, USA.

Brig Gen Samatamba joins other War College alumni such as Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi, former Zambia Army Commander General Isaac Chisuzi (rtd), Deputy Zambia Army Commander Major General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele, Brigadier General James Mazimba (rtd), Brigadier General Amos Zimba (rtd), and Zambia’s Defence Adviser to Ethiopia, Brigadier General Musonda Nthenga.



The Army War College is a split-functional institution. While a great deal of emphasis is placed on research, students are also instructed in leadership, strategy, and joint-service and international operations.



It is one of the senior service colleges, including the Naval War College and the USAF Air War College.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Defence operates the National Army War College.