GENDER PS COMMENDS INDIAN LADIES ASSOCIATION

August 12, 2023

Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika has commended the Lusaka Indian Ladies Association (LILA) for supporting the vulnerable people in communities.



Ms Kabika says the association has greatly contributed to the New Dawn Government’s aspirations of eradicating poverty by 2030 through sponsoring students at various learning institutions.



Ms Kabika said this when she officiated at the commemoration of the UTSA Festival in Lusaka yesterday.



“The New Dawn Government appreciates the contributions that Lusaka Indian Ladies Association has made in the communities of Zambia as this has helped to uplift living standards of many vulnerable people in our society,” Ms. Kabika said.



She said the gesture by LILA has resonated very well with the government’s aspirations of eradicating poverty by the year 2030.

Meanwhile, LILA Chairperson Raji Kumar said that in the past, her association has organized successful charity fundraisers.



Over the last several decades, India has come to be seen as Zambia’s reliable partner and friend and is described by many as an “all weather and time-tested friend”. The relationship between Zambia and India further continues to be driven by mutual respect and is based on a spirit of partnership for mutual benefit.

