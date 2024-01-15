General Ronnie Shikapwasha Dies From Bullet Wounds

REV.LT. GENERAL RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA DIES

Information has emerged that Rev. Lt. General (rtd) Ronald Shikapwasha was shot by his wife after she had read some messages coming from his church members, he died few minutes ago at Maina Medical Centre.

He was one of Zambia’s finest fighter pilots and served as Zambia’s Airforce Commander.

He also served as MP for Keembe constituency.

Shikapwasha also served as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Home affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services.

He also presided as gospel minister of the Jesus in Life Ministry.

Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha (born December 25, 1947) is the former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services of Zambia.

He held that post from 2008 until his party, the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD,) lost the elections to the Patriotic Front in September 2011.

A retired Lt General of the Zambia Air Force, he was previously the home affairs minister of Zambia, from February 9, 2003, until January 2005, when he switched positions with Kalombo Mwansa in a cabinet reshuffle and became foreign minister.

He served as foreign minister for nearly two years, until another cabinet reshuffle in October 2006 which occurred after Levy Mwanawasa’s election to a second term as president.

Shikapwasha returned to the position of home affairs minister and was replaced as foreign minister by agriculture minister Mundia Sikatana.

He hails from Zambia’s Central Province and is believed to be a relative to the former First Lady of Zambia, Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa.

Before becoming Air Force Commander in 1991, Shikapwasha served as a diplomat and defence attache to Tanzania but fell out of favour with former president Kenneth Kaunda.

Shikapwasha served as Zambia Air Force Commander under former president Frederick Chiluba.

His education of that of military background, having attended training in England, Russia, China, former Yugoslavia, and India. He is world travelled and once served as the first republican president (KK) personal pilot. He has 8 children with his wife Jane.

Gen Shikapwasha is a staunch Christian.

