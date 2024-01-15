General Shikapwasha not dead- Govt

GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES RUMOURS REGARDING LT. GENERAL RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA’S HEALTH

Government wishes to advise the nation that former Information Minister in the Movement for Multi Party Democracy (MMD) Government Lt. General Ronnie Shikapwasha is not dead contrary to social media reports.

Lt. General Shikapwasha is alive and currently receiving medical care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Maina Soko Hospital following a reported shooting incident on him. His condition is critical and the medical team is doing everything possible to provide him with the necessary treatment and support.

Government urges the members of the public to ignore the misinformation circulating on social media and other platforms regarding Gen Shikapwasha’s demise. The nation is called upon to pray for Lt. General Shikapwasha.

Further, Government urges members of the public to rely on official information regarding the condition of Lt. General Ronnie Shikapwasha, which Government will provide.

(Original copy signed) Thabo Kawana PERMANENT SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA

15th JanUary, 2024