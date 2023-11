Opposition candidate Joseph Boakai is slightly ahead in the Liberian presidential election after the electoral commission released the latest results.

The 78-year-old politician has more votes than the current President George Weah.

This means the person is winning by over 28,000 votes and almost all votes have been counted.

The most recent results have caused people to celebrate in Monrovia.

The commission says it has shared the results from almost all of the polling stations, 99. 58% of them