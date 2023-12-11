Germany Ambassador Dr. Anne Wagner Mitchel Rejects Expensive Christmas Gifts, Advises Sender To Donate To The Poor

GERMANY AMBASSADOR REJECTS EXPENSIVE CHRISTMAS GIFTS, ADVISES SENDER TO DONATE TO THE POOR

Dr. Anne Wagner Mitchel;

“Last week I received a package with a “Seasons Greetings” ard from your company.”

“The package contained several electronic gadgets, including, amongst others, a power bank, a flash drive and a thermos flask with digital temperature display.”

“Please be informed that as a German civil servant and public official, I am compelled by law

to avoid even the appearance to be gaining any personal advantage or benefits that may arise from my formal duties or to be susceptible to any influence from an external source.”

“Hence, I am not allowed to accept any gifts beyond those of a very minor value.”

“I am hereby returning the gift box sent to me by your company.”

“Please do not send me any gifts in the future. I am sure the money spent on these gifts would be highly appreciated as a donation to a charitable organization caring for the most

vulnerable and poor of Zambia’s society.”

Sincerely,

Dr. Anne Wagner-Mitchell

Ambassador

Federal Republic of Germany

@EmbZambia