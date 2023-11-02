By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Germany Federal President Meets Mundubile, Kampyongo

Thursday, 2nd November 2023

German Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier has met leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile and Opposition Chief Whip, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo.

The trio held a one-half hour long discussion about the state of governance in Zambia.

Despite the attempted illegal changes in the Zambian Parliament, the Federal President chose to meet Mundubile and Kampyongo from the Patriotic Front.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz are on official state visits in Africa.

The intention behind the visits is to expand partnerships, mutual interests, and to strengthen cooperation between Africa and Germany.

Scholz began his three-day trip to West Africa in Nigeria , Germany’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa in 2021, before concluding in Ghana .

Steinmeier on the other hand began his four-day visit to East Africa in Tanzania where he met with his counterpart, President Samia Suluhu Hassan and engaged in discussions with representatives from Tanzanian and German businesses.

He proceeded to Zambia where he met President Hakainde Hichilema and has spoken to representatives of the Zambian civil society and Opposition political parties.