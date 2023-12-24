Ghana legalizes cannabis cultivation for medical and industrial use

Ghana’s Parliament has marked a historic milestone by legalizing cannabis cultivation for medical and industrial purposes, aligning with the global momentum embracing the multifaceted benefits of cannabis.

This ground-breaking decision, made on December 14, 2023, grants the Interior Minister the authority to issue licenses, ushering in a transformative era in Ghana’s cannabis regulations.

Ghana’s commitment to realizing cannabis’s potential was underscored by the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019).

This move aligns with a global wave of countries harnessing the potential of the cannabis industry, which was estimated to be worth 30 billion dollars in global GDP in January 2022.

Licensing covers the entire spectrum of cannabis-related activities, including cultivation, processing, distribution, sale, import, and export.

Critically, these licenses adhere to stringent THC content standards, limiting levels to 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

Experts claim that if the cannabis industry is properly managed and regulated along the value chain, Ghana’s economic issues may be remedied because cannabis has the capacity to flourish in every part of the country.

Key sector expected to benefit significantly is the employment sector.

As Ghana embarks on this transformative journey, the country stands at the

Source: African News