Ghana opposition rejects bid to change election date

Ghana’s opposition presidential candidate John Mahama has opposed a proposal for the general elections to be brought forward to November from December this year.

The electoral commission said the proposal, initially put forward by the political parties, aimed to allow enough time for the commission to effectively manage its operations, particularly in the event of a run-off.

However, Mr Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party candidate, said on Sunday “we do not believe that this is being proposed in good faith,” accusing the commission of a lack of preparedness.

The former president urged the electoral body to get its house together to ensure credible polls.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church had also petitioned the commission to move the election day from 7 December because it falls on Saturday, its day of worship.

The commission is also considering designating all election days as national holidays to help boost turnout.