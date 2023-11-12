Ghanaian international Raphael Dwamena has died after collapsing on the pitch while playing for his Albanian side KF Egnatia Yesterday.

The former Real Zaragoza and Levante forward has died at the age of 28 and the Republic of Albania has cancelled all football matches in the wake of his death.

Video footage being shared online show the Ghanaian collapsing on the pitch while running and immediately the referee stopped the game and medics rushed to attend to him.

Efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Dwamena had 9 caps for Ghana, scoring a brace on his debut.

He had been linked to a move to Brighton in the English Premier League.

Credit- Paul Shalala