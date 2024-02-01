Ghana’s budget for AFCON 2023 was $8.5 million… The winner of AFCON 2023 gets $7 million

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the Ministry of Youth and Sports budgeted $8.5 million (GH₵105 million) for the Black Stars’ campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

His disclosure follows calls for transparency before the tournament regarding the budget allocated for the national team’s participation.

Previously, the Ministry, through its Public Relations Officer Charles Amofah, declined to reveal the budget, stating that it was still “a work in progress.”

However, in a recent social media post, Ablakwa said he relied on “unimpeachable, irrefutable, and indisputable intercepted documents” to reveal the specific figure.

“From these documents,” Ablakwa stated, “I can boldly confirm that the Ghanaian government and the GFA put together and agreed on a budget of US$8,506,450.00 for AFCON preparations and participation.”

This figure, Ablakwa explained, translates to “a colossal GH₵105 million” at the current exchange rate. He emphasized that this amount is separate from the GH₵27.9 million spent on the qualifiers.

Additionally, he provided details about the source of his information, stating that the figure is contained in an intercepted letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, dated January 2, 2024.

This letter, addressed to the Minister of Finance, requests a partial payment of US$5,071,840.36 from the total Black Stars budget. It is signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. William Kartey, on behalf of the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif.

It is important to note that the Black Stars’ performance at the AFCON did not meet expectations, as they exited the competition in the group stage with only two points.