Ghanian lady confesses that the biological father of all her three children is her Dad…and not her husband

A lady in Ghana has recounted her complicated love story in an anonymous letter to the famous Citi FM/Citi TV relationship show Sister Sister.

According to the Ghanaian lady, she has been married to her husband for years with three adorable children, but the truth is, none of the kids is for the man.

“My father always takes me on vacation, but my husband never complains because he sees nothing wrong with it. I’m 35 now, I have three beautiful kids, and they are all my father’s, but nobody has ever suspected because I look like him,” she said in the letter.

The woman said she has been in a romantic relationship with her father for decades, but now, she is beginning to feel bad about it.

Below are some thoughts netizens have shared with the lady who wanted their opinion and assistance.

Ama Marfo said:

Your father eii .Three kids both of u are under demonic possession.you need only Jesus pls leave someone’ s son ( your innocent husband) out of this curse

Akua Twumwah commented:

Ask for a divorce k3k3 wai. How could the two of you be doing that, is this not what they call a sin or something?

Wormadey Mark Paradise stated:

Very critical and thought provoking issue.Our sisters will have a real test of the program.But how do you tell your husband this???

Agnes Sarkodee-Adoo Tekyi indicated:

The lust is deep and these incestious relationships continue. You should have stopped this from the onset. May God have mercy on us.