GILBERT LISWANISO REFERS TO MWAMBA, NAKACHINDA, AND LUSAMBO AS “AGIP” FIGURES

In the days of political discourse, Gilbert Liswaniso, a UPND youth leader, spoke of Emmanuel Mwamba, Bowman Lusambo, and Raphael Nakachinda, naming them as AGIP. When questioned about the meaning of AGIP, Gilbert proclaimed it to be “Any Government In Power.” He suggested that these individuals were akin to wanderers, shifting their loyalties from opposition to the dominion of rulers, implying that their hearts did not truly beat for PF, but rather, they hailed from the ranks of MMD, seeking shelter where power dwelled.

Gilbert also voiced that if champions were sought for the Miles Sampa-PF struggle, it should be those like Mumbi Phiri, whose veins coursed with true PF spirit. These three souls pledged their allegiance to PF after the fall of MMD’s dominion, hinting that their future path may lead them towards the embrace of UPND.

In earnest counsel, Mr. Liswaniso urged PF to keep their disagreements within their own abode, sparing UPND from being entangled in their internal strife. For the matters of one house are distant echoes in the halls of another.

These proclamations were made in the presence of Andrew Mwansa, within the walls of Diamond TV.